Summit Hotel Properties (INN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2025 earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post earnings of $0.26 per share and revenue of $194.49 million for the quarter. Summit Hotel Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.900-0.900 EPS.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $184.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.93 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 2.98%. On average, analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Summit Hotel Properties stock opened at $5.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $618.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.66. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $3.57 and a 1 year high of $7.22.

In other Summit Hotel Properties news, Director Thomas W. Storey acquired 16,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.62 per share, for a total transaction of $75,167.40. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 231,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,776.94. This trade represents a 7.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 3.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 62,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 1.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 109,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 721,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Summit Hotel Properties during the first quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded lodging properties with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 1, 2023, the Company’s portfolio consisted of 101 assets, 57 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 15,035 guestrooms located in 24 states.

