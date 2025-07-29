Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC lowered its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 38.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in NewJersey Resources were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NJR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NewJersey Resources during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in NewJersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Get NewJersey Resources alerts:

NewJersey Resources Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:NJR opened at $45.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.97. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

Insider Activity at NewJersey Resources

NewJersey Resources ( NYSE:NJR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 35,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on NJR shares. New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.29.

Read Our Latest Report on NewJersey Resources

About NewJersey Resources

(Free Report)

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewJersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewJersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.