Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Has $707,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,662,000 after purchasing an additional 426,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 851,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,682,000 after purchasing an additional 160,794 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 422.7% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,658,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AutoNation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 435,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoNation alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cfra Research upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on AutoNation from $209.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.38.

AutoNation Stock Down 3.2%

AN opened at $196.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.33 and a 1-year high of $217.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.35 and a 200-day moving average of $183.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $5.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 2.31%. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About AutoNation

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.