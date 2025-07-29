Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 121.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,194,721 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,182,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $659,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,405 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,962 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,374,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,068,000 after purchasing an additional 692,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parker Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 11,484.5% during the 1st quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 678,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,998,000 after purchasing an additional 672,535 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.15. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $65.00. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.