Vantage Financial Partners LLC Has $216,000 Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Vantage Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,371 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 186,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,549,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. KeyCorp began coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.06.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, Director William D. Green sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,855,850. The trade was a 30.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.56, for a total transaction of $76,536,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 980,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,046,430.20. This represents a 37.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,917,063 shares of company stock worth $1,573,509,812. 42.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE DELL opened at $133.74 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.25 and a one year high of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $90.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day moving average is $106.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

