LPL Financial LLC Has $170.47 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,193,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $170,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $110,748,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,414,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,171,000 after buying an additional 8,205,825 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 2,643,140.2% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,995,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,601,000 after buying an additional 4,995,535 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,537,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 131.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,148,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,833,000 after buying an additional 2,359,356 shares during the period. 8.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $12.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.26.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

