News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) Holdings Lowered by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in News were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in News during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in News during the first quarter valued at $76,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in News by 714.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in News by 53.3% during the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWSA opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. News Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $23.38 and a fifty-two week high of $30.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.23.

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). News had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that News Corporation will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on News from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of News in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

