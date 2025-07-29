LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Bought by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,632 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of LKQ by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 68,790 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 6,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $31.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. LKQ Corporation has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $44.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.54.

LKQ Announces Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). LKQ had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that LKQ Corporation will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 43.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LKQ shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

Insider Activity at LKQ

In related news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 316,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Company Profile



LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

