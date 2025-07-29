Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 230 Shares of Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after buying an additional 19,695 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 450.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 48,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,846,000 after buying an additional 39,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 31st. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts raised Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY opened at $130.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Royal Bank Of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $102.89 and a fifty-two week high of $134.26.

Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.77 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Bank Of Canada Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.1152 per share. This represents a $4.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. This is an increase from Royal Bank Of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Royal Bank Of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.22%.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

