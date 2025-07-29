Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,266 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,758,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,732,000 after acquiring an additional 803,728 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Ball by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,159,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,310,000 after acquiring an additional 840,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth approximately $190,105,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Ball by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,447,000 after acquiring an additional 367,798 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in Ball by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BALL stock opened at $58.66 on Tuesday. Ball Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Corporation will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Ball’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on BALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Ball from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Ball from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

