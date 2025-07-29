Texas Yale Capital Corp. Makes New Investment in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $240.67 on Tuesday. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $208.13 and a 12-month high of $292.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $263.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $691,398.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,451,160.43. This trade represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.54, for a total transaction of $313,633.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 26,354 shares in the company, valued at $6,523,669.16. This represents a 4.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,972 shares of company stock worth $9,078,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $297.00 to $287.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.88.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

