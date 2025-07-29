Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 25,655 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 634,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,655 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $26,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,986,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,913,312,000 after buying an additional 5,225,828 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3,112.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,627,051 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,059,000 after buying an additional 3,514,134 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,737,703 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,804,000 after buying an additional 3,119,543 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 43,028.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,652,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,708,000 after buying an additional 2,646,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,396,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $590,320,000 after buying an additional 1,700,203 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:SLB opened at $35.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $48.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

