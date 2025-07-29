Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $19.17 Million Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 28.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,170 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in ResMed were worth $19,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 53,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,199,000 after purchasing an additional 20,135 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $118,605,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ResMed by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,889,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in ResMed by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 26,702 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter valued at about $985,000. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ResMed from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley set a $286.00 price target on ResMed and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $255.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ResMed currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 8,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.72, for a total transaction of $2,056,070.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 455,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,936,730.16. This represents a 1.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,586.82. The trade was a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,013 shares of company stock valued at $7,238,913. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Price Performance

NYSE RMD opened at $273.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.16. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $198.60 and a 52-week high of $275.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market cap of $40.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77.

ResMed Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.