International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) Position Lessened by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC decreased its stake in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,142 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in International Paper by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,596,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,561,651,000 after acquiring an additional 368,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in International Paper by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,904,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,609,462,000 after acquiring an additional 12,191,361 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,559,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,429,449,000 after acquiring an additional 8,720,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in International Paper by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,145,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $914,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Paper by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,393,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,586,000 after acquiring an additional 24,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on IP. Wall Street Zen raised International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of International Paper in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $59.00 price target on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.65.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Paper Company has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Company will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

