Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 648,021 Shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 105.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 648,021 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $26,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 177.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 78.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $41,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.70.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

NYSE:KIM opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $25.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 26.79% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $536.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Kimco Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 965.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corporation will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 129.87%.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

