Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Sold by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,859 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $81,747,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,508 shares during the period. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth $50,161,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Rollins

In other news, Chairman John F. Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $1,741,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 632,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,723,475.08. This represents a 4.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.54, for a total transaction of $108,613.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 38,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,150,103.12. The trade was a 4.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,120,613. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ROL. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Rollins in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.40.

Rollins Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $57.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.90. Rollins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Rollins had a return on equity of 36.96% and a net margin of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $999.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

