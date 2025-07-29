HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Holdings Lessened by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,465 shares during the quarter. HCI Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.72% of HCI Group worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in HCI Group by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in HCI Group by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 24,907 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HCI Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 88,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,281,000 after purchasing an additional 7,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in HCI Group by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,251,000 after purchasing an additional 54,803 shares during the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HCI opened at $137.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.74. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $176.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The insurance provider reported $5.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.86. HCI Group had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $216.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.89 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. HCI Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.47%.

HCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of HCI Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of HCI Group from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

