Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 7,072.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,247 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $3,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 361,966 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after acquiring an additional 26,526 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after acquiring an additional 21,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 34,114 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter worth $5,155,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James M. Funk sold 13,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $475,777.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 54,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,421.82. The trade was a 19.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis Degner sold 35,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total value of $1,449,057.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,781.02. This represents a 38.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,080 shares of company stock worth $2,984,479 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Range Resources Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $856.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RRC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Roth Mkm raised Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.37.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

