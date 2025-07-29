Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Guidewire Software accounts for approximately 1.5% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $7,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,577,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,847 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,214,000 after buying an additional 11,135 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 294.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 854.4% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 18,054 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Guidewire Software

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 1,400 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 230,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,522,465. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President John P. Mullen sold 3,000 shares of Guidewire Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.05, for a total transaction of $705,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 146,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,432,239.45. The trade was a 2.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,342 shares of company stock worth $4,879,599. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6%

GWRE stock opened at $226.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.85. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.01 and a fifty-two week high of $263.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 567.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 1.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.41. Guidewire Software had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $293.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $250.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $199.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Guidewire Software from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.92.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Guidewire Software

About Guidewire Software

(Free Report)

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.