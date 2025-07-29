Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires 255,489 Shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 53.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255,489 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after acquiring an additional 133,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,364,000 after acquiring an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,098,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after acquiring an additional 500,120 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,948,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 502,853 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,903,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 228,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kevin Mcculloch bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.38 per share, for a total transaction of $109,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 1,708,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,483,602.30. The trade was a 1.48% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on XERS. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

XERS opened at $5.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.85 million, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.66. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $6.07.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. On average, analysts expect that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

