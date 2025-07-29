974 Shares in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY) Purchased by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC bought a new position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,701,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,147,000 after buying an additional 1,189,858 shares during the period. Rubicon Global Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,434,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,686,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in monday.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,605,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 754.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 440,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,142,000 after buying an additional 389,073 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

monday.com Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MNDY opened at $284.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.86, a PEG ratio of 105.75 and a beta of 1.30. monday.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $188.01 and a 12-month high of $342.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

monday.com ( NASDAQ:MNDY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.40. monday.com had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $282.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MNDY. UBS Group dropped their price objective on monday.com from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of monday.com in a report on Friday, June 27th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.23.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

