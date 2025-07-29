Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $4.62 Million Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 621,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the period. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises 1.0% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $4,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 6,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,428,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,674 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,983,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870,393 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 9,892.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,764,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746,571 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 794.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 736,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after purchasing an additional 654,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 397.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 630,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 503,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADPT shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.57.

Insider Activity

In other Adaptive Biotechnologies news, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 68,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.35, for a total transaction of $502,828.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,279,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,404,501.40. The trade was a 5.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 1.3%

Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.85. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $3.85 and a 12-month high of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 62.79% and a negative net margin of 74.84%. The business had revenue of $52.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

(Free Report)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunosequencing platform which combines a suite of proprietary chemistry, computational biology, and machine learning to generate clinical immunomics data to decode the adaptive immune system.

Further Reading

