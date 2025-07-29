Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PAY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 0.12% of Paymentus worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paymentus by 2,763.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Paymentus in the first quarter worth $108,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Paymentus in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Paymentus Stock Performance

NYSE:PAY opened at $28.46 on Tuesday. Paymentus Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.70 and a 52-week high of $40.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.98 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day moving average is $31.23.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, Director William Ingram sold 11,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $433,656.09. Following the sale, the director directly owned 73,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,811,333.63. The trade was a 13.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

PAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Paymentus from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Paymentus from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Paymentus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Paymentus from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wedbush set a $40.00 price target on Paymentus and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.80.

About Paymentus

Paymentus Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based bill payment technology and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers electronic bill presentment and payment services, enterprise customer communication, and self-service revenue management to billers through a software-as-a-service technology platform.

