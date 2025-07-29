Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,091 shares during the quarter. Ambarella makes up 0.9% of Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of Ambarella worth $4,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the first quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Ambarella by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $62,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,204.98. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella Trading Up 4.0%

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMBA stock opened at $69.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.80. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.86 and a 12-month high of $85.15. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 2.05.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMBA shares. Summit Insights raised Ambarella to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.64.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ambarella

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.