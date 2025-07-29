Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 153,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $3,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $34.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.21. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $35.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $176.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.53 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CECO. HC Wainwright upgraded CECO Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CECO Environmental from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments: Engineered Systems and Industrial Process Solutions. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions comprising consultation, design, manufacturing, installation, and service, as well as water and wastewater treatment solutions.

