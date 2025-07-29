TCTC Holdings LLC Has $17.71 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 458,463 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $17,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,824,289 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,021,205,000 after purchasing an additional 12,304,533 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,218,581 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $730,295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,415,492 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $479,610,000 after purchasing an additional 752,944 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,637,600 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $443,086,000 after purchasing an additional 80,709 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 12.9% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 7,342,577 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $283,644,000 after purchasing an additional 841,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Argus raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Las Vegas Sands to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Performance

Shares of LVS stock opened at $52.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.08. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $56.60.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 51.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Las Vegas Sands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 5th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.51%.

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.