TCTC Holdings LLC Acquires 185 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC owned 0.13% of Everest Group worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Group by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Group during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Everest Group Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE EG opened at $331.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $338.40 and its 200-day moving average is $346.40. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $320.00 and a 1 year high of $407.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Group ( NYSE:EG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($1.01). Everest Group had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $16.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Everest Group’s payout ratio is 41.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $394.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Everest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $376.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (down previously from $420.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $402.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO James Allan Williamson acquired 1,000 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $337.97 per share, with a total value of $337,970.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,658,115.46. The trade was a 4.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Everest Group

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

