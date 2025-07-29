Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) Shares Bought by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Stereotaxis Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) by 28.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,556,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 343,130 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Stereotaxis were worth $2,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STXS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 16.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,399,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stereotaxis by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stereotaxis stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.44. Stereotaxis Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.54 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.13.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

