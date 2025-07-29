Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 480,549 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 480,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned about 1.34% of 908 Devices as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 5,112 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 541.2% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 908 Devices alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 908 Devices news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 6,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.08, for a total transaction of $49,135.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 102,930 shares in the company, valued at $728,744.40. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael S. Turner sold 16,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $120,775.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,992.71. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,543 shares of company stock valued at $233,890. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

908 Devices Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ:MASS opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $262.86 million, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.74. 908 Devices Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $8.06.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 28.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. On average, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on 908 Devices

About 908 Devices

(Free Report)

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, pharma/biopharma, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of solid, liquid, vapor, and aerosol materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and Maverick, an optical in-line analyzer that offers real-time monitoring and control of multiple bioprocess parameters, including glucose, lactate, and total biomass in mammalian cell cultures, as well as provides process fingerprint data to support large-scale efforts in predictive bioprocess modeling.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MASS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 908 Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 908 Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.