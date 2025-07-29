Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 153 Shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.06% of Novanta worth $2,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novanta by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,123,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,997,000 after purchasing an additional 62,585 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.3% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,365,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,220 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,004,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,515,000 after acquiring an additional 58,864 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 680,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,910,000 after acquiring an additional 279,793 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 657,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,391,000 after acquiring an additional 6,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NOVT opened at $124.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Novanta Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.76 and a 12-month high of $186.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.78.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $233.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NOVT

Novanta Profile

(Free Report)

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.