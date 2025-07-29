Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 59,183 Shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lowered its position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,043,416 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 59,183 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,333,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 426,760 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 962,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 532,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 598.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 703,091 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 602,383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 570,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 120,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 951.7% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 296,588 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 268,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CRNT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.60.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

CRNT stock opened at $2.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 1.06.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.