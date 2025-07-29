Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,269 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 131,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Extreme Networks by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

EXTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.92.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 7,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $137,135.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 233,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,242. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 35,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total value of $650,552.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,541,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,066,745.22. This trade represents a 2.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $1,313,523. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.73. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 13.79% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $284.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

