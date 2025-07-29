MB Levis & Associates LLC Buys 3,553 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY)

MB Levis & Associates LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the period. MB Levis & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 429.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 239,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after acquiring an additional 194,083 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tassel Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BSMY opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.97. Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.0637 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2034 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2034. BSMY was launched on Sep 11, 2024 and is issued by Invesco.

