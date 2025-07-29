Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Purchases 51,869 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,869 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 210,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,466,000 after buying an additional 37,501 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 464,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,313,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 16,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Covenant Logistics Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Covenant Logistics Group news, Director D Michael Kramer sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total value of $50,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,980.80. This trade represents a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Down 0.6%

CVLG opened at $26.05 on Tuesday. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.46 and a 1-year high of $30.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $691.71 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Covenant Logistics Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.37%.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Featured Articles

