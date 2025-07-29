Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,679 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Morningstar Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $33.94 on Tuesday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $26.43 and a twelve month high of $34.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.10. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.75.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

