Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) is Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,603,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 38,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for 10.3% of Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $120,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,174,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,317,728,000 after buying an additional 4,180,821 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,956,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,860,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,394 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,112,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,810,000 after acquiring an additional 644,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,297,000.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.79.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1627 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

