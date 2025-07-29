N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 6,481 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,722 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $83.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $83.49.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were paid a $0.118 dividend. This is a boost from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

