Morningstar Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,705 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 14.0% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 258,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 31,687 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 437,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,939,000 after acquiring an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 15.1% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 15.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 59,722 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $40.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $33.60 and a 12-month high of $43.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.34.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.79% and a return on equity of 38.52%. The company had revenue of $917.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $926.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Western Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.66%.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

