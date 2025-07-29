N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 4,227 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 343,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,307,000 after buying an additional 23,084 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,321,000. TME Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 515.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 302,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,240,000 after acquiring an additional 253,526 shares during the last quarter.

Get AB Ultra Short Income ETF alerts:

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

YEAR stock opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.50. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $50.92.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Profile

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YEAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Ultra Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.