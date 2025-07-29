Morningstar Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Morningstar Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,083 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 52,093 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 212.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,468,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,009,000 after buying an additional 3,718,521 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 435.0% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 4,358,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $119,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543,670 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $62,499,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,647,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $154,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,788,045 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,165 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $508,680.00. Following the sale, the president owned 771,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,806,885.52. The trade was a 2.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMI. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 target price on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.13.

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of KMI opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.68 and a 1-year high of $31.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.75.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.28. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 95.90%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

