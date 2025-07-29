Canopy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

Canopy Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $421.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $98.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 12 month low of $410.11 and a 12 month high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $464.77 and its 200-day moving average is $462.30.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.72. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 107.60%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $554.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $506.65.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

