Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CL. Westend Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 111.1% in the first quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 1.7%

NYSE:CL opened at $86.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.37. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a one year low of $85.32 and a one year high of $109.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.39.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 461.04% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CL. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.77.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.