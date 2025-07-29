Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Shares Acquired by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in Nestle were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Nestle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nestle by 232.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nestle by 3.5% during the first quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 81,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Nestle in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Nestle in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Nestle Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of NSRGY opened at $89.87 on Tuesday. Nestle SA has a twelve month low of $80.11 and a twelve month high of $109.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.59.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Nestle from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Nestle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

About Nestle

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

