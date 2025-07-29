iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Sold by Canopy Partners LLC

Canopy Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 16.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the period. Canopy Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Motco increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 149.4% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

EAGG opened at $47.14 on Tuesday. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.89 and a 1 year high of $48.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

