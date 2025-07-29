N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $4,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 252.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 2,420.0% in the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

WEC stock opened at $107.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $105.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.40. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.13 and a 1-year high of $111.00.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 17.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 69.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $232,244.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,686 shares in the company, valued at $289,470.22. The trade was a 44.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on WEC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $106.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

