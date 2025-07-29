N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) by 93.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,260 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AB Conservative Buffer ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BUFC. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF in the 4th quarter worth $125,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 355.6% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 35,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,728,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,756,000 after buying an additional 1,410,754 shares in the last quarter.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUFC opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $924.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.08. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.16.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

