SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Shares Acquired by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 130,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,375 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $7,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 342,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,056,000 after acquiring an additional 39,229 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 54,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 10,402 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 77,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWX opened at $63.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $716.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.64. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.47 and a fifty-two week high of $64.79.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

