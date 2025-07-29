Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Bought by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 28.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $14,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VXF. Opulen Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Opulen Financial Group LLC now owns 20,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Five Pine Wealth Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $200.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.65. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1-year low of $146.68 and a 1-year high of $207.77.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

