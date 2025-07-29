N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Buys 121,256 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,325,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,256 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.7% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $34,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,838,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,365,000 after buying an additional 262,683 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 50.1% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,744,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,305 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,176,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,148,000 after acquiring an additional 431,557 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,840,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,484,000 after purchasing an additional 934,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,817,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,021,000 after purchasing an additional 22,007 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Down 1.3%

DFAX stock opened at $29.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.20. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.16 and a 52-week high of $30.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

