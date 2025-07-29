N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 162.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Disciplined Investors L.L.C. purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $407,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCR stock opened at $377.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.77. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $284.84 and a 1 year high of $402.25.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.